Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 51.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,628 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 41,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 35,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ HYLS opened at $49.12 on Tuesday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $49.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.35.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%.

