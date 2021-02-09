Kornit Digital (KRNT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $59.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Kornit Digital to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

NASDAQ KRNT opened at $100.13 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -625.81 and a beta of 1.70. Kornit Digital has a fifty-two week low of $22.17 and a fifty-two week high of $101.45.

KRNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.11.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.