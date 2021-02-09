Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DSM N V ADR is involved in the Chemicals Industry. Their main focus is on base materials, performance materials, materials processing, base chemicals and fine chemicals and coating resins. They are also involved in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas deposits in the North Sea, as well as the licensing of chemical technology and know-how; in addition the company produces ingredients for bakery products. DSM is a world market leader in a number of products, including caprolactam, melamine and EPDM synthetic rubber. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Koninklijke DSM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Koninklijke DSM from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

OTCMKTS:RDSMY opened at $44.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Koninklijke DSM has a 12-month low of $22.86 and a 12-month high of $45.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.84.

Koninklijke DSM Company Profile

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, India, Japan, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

