Klever Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $76,374.00 (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Over the last seven days, Klever has traded up 42.9% against the U.S. dollar. Klever has a market capitalization of $32.74 million and approximately $76,374.00 worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klever token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00048680 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 39.5% against the dollar and now trades at $104.76 or 0.00221962 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00066951 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00066419 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 52.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.31 or 0.00081166 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.55 or 0.00191851 BTC.

About Klever

Klever’s launch date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,958,284,225 tokens. Klever’s official website is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Klever

Klever can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

