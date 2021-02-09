KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $19.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KREF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.17.

NYSE KREF opened at $18.18 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.67. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $6.84 and a 52-week high of $22.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 406.74 and a quick ratio of 406.74.

In related news, major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 100,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $1,867,659.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 27,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $512,154.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 387,270 shares of company stock valued at $7,174,448. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 151.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 401,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after buying an additional 242,100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 14.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 5.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after buying an additional 8,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

