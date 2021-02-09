KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE KIO opened at $15.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.91. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.36 and a fifty-two week high of $16.38.

Get KKR Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.