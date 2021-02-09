KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $45.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $45.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.51.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 20,125,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,214,555,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KKR. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.82.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

