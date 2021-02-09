Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Sells 400 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC cut its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 10,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of WPC opened at $68.25 on Tuesday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.62 and a 52 week high of $88.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $1.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 83.60%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

