Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 70.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,489 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 802 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 178.3% during the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 807 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LUV opened at $52.24 on Tuesday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $22.47 and a 12-month high of $58.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.58.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LUV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. 140166 lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.43.

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $709,768.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,735.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

