Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $41,000 Stock Position in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) by 67.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in HUYA were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in HUYA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,740,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in HUYA by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in HUYA by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 20,264 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in HUYA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in HUYA by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 189,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 90,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on HUYA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of HUYA from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. CLSA downgraded shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, China Renaissance Securities downgraded shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. HUYA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

NYSE HUYA opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 0.96. HUYA Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $30.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.31.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. HUYA had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 7.81%. HUYA’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HUYA Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. Its live streaming content covers a library of games, including mobile, PC, and console games; and other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

