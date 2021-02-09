Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in British American Tobacco by 738.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in British American Tobacco by 89.2% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in British American Tobacco by 31.3% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. British American Tobacco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

BTI opened at $37.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $85.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $27.32 and a 1-year high of $44.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.