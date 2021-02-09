Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Boosts Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 580.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 370.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 257.5% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 38.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 103.1% in the third quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $72.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.61.

SPG stock opened at $98.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $144.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.58.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 43.19%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

