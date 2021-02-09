Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. reduced its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% in the third quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% during the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% during the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.92.

KMB opened at $132.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $160.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.81.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 62.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

