Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,098,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,969 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,535,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,761,000 after acquiring an additional 162,971 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,334,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,823,000 after purchasing an additional 47,111 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,057,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,108,000 after purchasing an additional 106,290 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,938,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,214,000 after purchasing an additional 138,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

NYSE KMB opened at $132.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.81. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.92.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.