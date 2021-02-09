Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Issues Earnings Results

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kforce had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

KFRC opened at $47.16 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Kforce has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $47.41.

In other news, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 36,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $1,546,870.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $85,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,671 shares of company stock valued at $2,570,529. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KFRC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Kforce from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on Kforce from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Sidoti raised Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Kforce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.43.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

