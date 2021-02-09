Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Trading 8.3% Higher

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) shares traded up 8.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.84 and last traded at $5.74. 308,681 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 171,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kezar Life Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.83.

The firm has a market cap of $265.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.23.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts predict that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 17.5% during the third quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 18.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 18.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Kezar Life Sciences during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 518.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.51% of the company’s stock.

About Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR)

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials across five autoimmune indications, including lupus nephritis, autoimmune hemolytic anemia, immune thrombocytopenia, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

