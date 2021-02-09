KeyCorp Increases Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Price Target to $120.00

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ATVI has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reiterated a buy rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Truist increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $101.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.45. The stock has a market cap of $78.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard has a fifty-two week low of $50.51 and a fifty-two week high of $104.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.71%.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,457,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760,947 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 156.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,387,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,541 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 58.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,234,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,054 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 52.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,926,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,690 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 213,793.4% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,135,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,243 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

