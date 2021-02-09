Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,180 Shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 13,543 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 89,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 35,953 shares during the period. 13.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty All-Star Growth Fund alerts:

In other news, President William R. Parmentier, Jr. sold 26,682 shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total value of $215,857.38. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ASG opened at $9.21 on Tuesday. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $9.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%.

About Liberty All-Star Growth Fund

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.