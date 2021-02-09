Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,250 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATRS. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $3,255,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 679.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 414,852 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 361,648 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Antares Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $730,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Antares Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $612,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Antares Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $595,000. 39.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRS opened at $4.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $785.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.51 and a beta of 1.44. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $4.77.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 70,000 shares of Antares Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $284,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,406 shares in the company, valued at $992,288.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Fred M. Powell purchased 16,400 shares of Antares Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $46,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 646,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,425.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATRS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Antares Pharma from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.15.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

