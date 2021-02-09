Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $42,000 in ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,634,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,618,000 after purchasing an additional 8,626 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 320,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 68,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRQR stock opened at $5.35 on Tuesday. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $9.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 8.52.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It is primarily developing sepofarsen that is in phase II/III illuminate trial for treating leber's congenital amaurosis 10 disease; QR-421a, which is in phase 1/2 stellar trial for usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa; QR-1123 that is in phase 1/2 aurora trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and QR-504a, which is in first clinical trial for the treatment of fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy.

