Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Stake in Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.06% of Barings Corporate Investors as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barings Corporate Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Barings Corporate Investors by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 33,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Barings Corporate Investors by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Barings Corporate Investors by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 31,219 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Barings Corporate Investors by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 204,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 114,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Barings Corporate Investors stock opened at $13.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.01. Barings Corporate Investors has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $17.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%.

About Barings Corporate Investors

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

