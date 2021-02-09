Kessler Investment Group LLC Sells 439 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Kessler Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. The Estée Lauder Companies accounts for about 3.7% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 624,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,179,000 after buying an additional 32,099 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,024,000 after purchasing an additional 8,247 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 729,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,221,000 after purchasing an additional 31,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 50,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EL traded down $2.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $278.51. The company had a trading volume of 10,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,512. The company has a market cap of $100.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.06, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.01 and a 52 week high of $284.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $255.21 and its 200 day moving average is $232.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.06, for a total value of $488,120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 77,530 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.85, for a total transaction of $19,293,340.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,140,025.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,170,206 shares of company stock worth $530,414,463 in the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EL shares. Raymond James cut The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $285.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $299.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.65.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

