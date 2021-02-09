Kessler Investment Group LLC Purchases Shares of 514 Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $320,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 379,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,553,000 after buying an additional 52,734 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,535,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Shares of MMC stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $113.40. 9,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,818,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $74.33 and a one year high of $120.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.91%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MMC shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.72.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total value of $36,292,001.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,074 shares in the company, valued at $11,662,928.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 32,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total transaction of $3,727,565.49. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 353,613 shares of company stock worth $40,786,369. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.