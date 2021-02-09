Kessler Investment Group LLC Purchases Shares of 4,012 MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,012 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in MasTec by 65.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in MasTec by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MasTec by 76.5% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTZ stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,686. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.29.

In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $350,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,450.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO George Pita sold 30,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $2,404,562.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,037,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,256,573. 23.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MTZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $58.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.15.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

