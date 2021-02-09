Kessler Investment Group LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Kessler Investment Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,696 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Kessler Investment Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCL. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 64.2% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $21.18. 700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,393. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $17.15 and a twelve month high of $21.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.29.

