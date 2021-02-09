Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Makes New $231,000 Investment in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FSLY. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fastly by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,606,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098,787 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,219,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,256,000 after buying an additional 1,543,316 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 44.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,418,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,277,000 after buying an additional 1,055,660 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastly by 3,572.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,207,000 after acquiring an additional 479,809 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Fastly in the 3rd quarter worth $38,211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

FSLY opened at $111.65 on Tuesday. Fastly, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $136.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a current ratio of 7.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.45 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FSLY. Credit Suisse Group lowered Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Fastly from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Fastly in a report on Friday, October 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Fastly presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.29.

In other news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 19,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total value of $1,518,637.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,053 shares in the company, valued at $22,320,884.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 19,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total value of $1,549,911.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 336,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,446,570.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,453 shares of company stock valued at $5,960,922. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

