Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Invests $900,000 in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SMH. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 260.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SMH opened at $243.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.19. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $96.00 and a 1 year high of $246.79.

