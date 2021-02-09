Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Invests $900,000 in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2021 // Comments off

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SMH. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 260.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SMH opened at $243.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.19. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $96.00 and a 1 year high of $246.79.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.