Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Buys New Shares in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,169,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1,657.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $213,993.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BDX stock opened at $256.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.70 billion, a PE ratio of 94.07, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $255.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.11. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $197.75 and a one year high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

BDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

