Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) (BIT:ISP) a €2.40 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.40 ($2.82) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) (BIT:ISP) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on ISP. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.50 ($2.94) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays set a €2.40 ($2.82) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group set a €2.35 ($2.76) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €1.55 ($1.82) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.40 ($2.82) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €2.20 ($2.59).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. has a 1-year low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a 1-year high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

