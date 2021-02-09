KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Seaport Global Securities

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.47.

Shares of KBH opened at $45.08 on Tuesday. KB Home has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $45.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The construction company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 173,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $5,886,945.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,161,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,372,731.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 82,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $3,509,361.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 213,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,085,760.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 1.4% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 1.3% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in KB Home by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KB Home by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in KB Home by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

