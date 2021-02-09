Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaleyra Inc. is providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises. The company manages multi-channel integrated communication services, through its proprietary platform, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots. Kaleyra Inc., formerly known as GigCapital Inc., is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

Get Kaleyra alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Kaleyra in a report on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kaleyra currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.29.

Shares of Kaleyra stock opened at $15.31 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.87. Kaleyra has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $16.40. The company has a market capitalization of $448.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 0.56.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $38.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kaleyra will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the third quarter worth about $225,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the third quarter worth about $306,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Kaleyra by 19.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 936,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,097,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kaleyra by 6.2% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 92,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kaleyra in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.18% of the company’s stock.

Kaleyra Company Profile

Kaleyra, Inc provides a cloud communications platform for enterprises worldwide. Its platform integrates software services and applications that enable mobile first interactive end-user customer communications. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kaleyra (KLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kaleyra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleyra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.