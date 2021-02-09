Kaizen Financial Strategies Takes $243,000 Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,115 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Square in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in shares of Square by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SQ opened at $259.97 on Tuesday. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $264.27. The firm has a market cap of $117.23 billion, a PE ratio of 412.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $226.35 and a 200-day moving average of $184.61.

Several analysts have commented on SQ shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Square in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Truist upped their price target on Square from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Square from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Square has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.72.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $2,110,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 423,665 shares in the company, valued at $89,418,734.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.03, for a total value of $35,406,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,459,645 shares of company stock valued at $312,049,306. 21.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

