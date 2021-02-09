Kaizen Financial Strategies Buys Shares of 13,282 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,282 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of INTC stock opened at $59.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.50 and a 200-day moving average of $50.24. The company has a market cap of $240.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.09.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.54%.

In other news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on INTC shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Northland Securities cut shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.64.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.