Kaizen Financial Strategies Acquires New Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 725 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 40.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 381,640 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,965,000 after purchasing an additional 110,811 shares in the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 441,058 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,037,000 after buying an additional 91,058 shares in the last quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 185,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,792,000 after buying an additional 90,191 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,194,000 after buying an additional 89,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 452,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,787,000 after buying an additional 60,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

DECK opened at $320.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $306.98 and a 200-day moving average of $255.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $78.70 and a 12-month high of $336.32.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.01 by $1.98. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 14.02%. On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.50, for a total value of $129,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,886 shares in the company, valued at $6,950,031. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.72, for a total transaction of $3,760,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,627,017.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,870 shares of company stock valued at $12,849,659. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DECK shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $310.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $250.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.63.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

