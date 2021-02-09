Just Eat (OTCMKTS:JSTTY) and Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Head to Head Comparison

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) and Just Eat (OTCMKTS:JSTTY) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Daiwa Securities Group and Just Eat’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daiwa Securities Group $6.17 billion 1.34 $555.19 million N/A N/A Just Eat $1.04 billion 7.25 $110.39 million N/A N/A

Daiwa Securities Group has higher revenue and earnings than Just Eat.

Profitability

This table compares Daiwa Securities Group and Just Eat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daiwa Securities Group 10.18% 4.50% 0.24% Just Eat N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Daiwa Securities Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Daiwa Securities Group has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Just Eat has a beta of -2.05, indicating that its share price is 305% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Daiwa Securities Group and Just Eat, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daiwa Securities Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Just Eat 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

Daiwa Securities Group beats Just Eat on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Daiwa Securities Group Company Profile

Daiwa Securities Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset management, and Investment. It provides services, such as brokerage, trading, underwriting, strategic advice, product development, and structured finance. The Retail segment offers online and telephone-based securities-related services through a network of 162 branches and sales offices, as well as non-face-to-face channels comprising the Internet and call centers. The Wholesale segment provides sales and trading services of equities, bonds, foreign exchange, and derivative products to customers, including institutional investors and corporations; and underwriting services, initial public offerings, and merger and acquisition advisory services. The Asset Management segment structures and manages investment trusts primarily for individual investors and financial institutions; offers investment advisory services to pension funds and other institutional investors; and manages assets. The Investment segment is involved in loans, private equity, and energy investment activities. The company also provides research and consulting, information systems, banking, and other support services, as well as investment management, and advisory and agency services; and lends and borrows real estate properties. The company was formerly known as Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd. and changed its name to Daiwa Securities Group Inc. in 1999. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Just Eat Company Profile

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

