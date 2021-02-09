Jonathan Downes Acquires 100,000 Shares of Kingwest Resources Limited (KWR.AX) (ASX:KWR) Stock

Kingwest Resources Limited (KWR.AX) (ASX:KWR) insider Jonathan Downes acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.20 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of A$19,500.00 ($13,928.57).

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Get Kingwest Resources Limited (KWR.AX) alerts:

About Kingwest Resources Limited (KWR.AX)

Kingwest Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining and exploration company. It focuses primarily on gold exploration in the Eastern Gold Fields Region of Western Australia. The company also explores for base metals. It owns Menzies gold project located in Western Australia; and the Goongarrie project.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Kingwest Resources Limited (KWR.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingwest Resources Limited (KWR.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.