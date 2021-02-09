JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 13,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $822,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 142,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,134,000 after acquiring an additional 9,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $3,170,000. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Independent Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.16.

JPM opened at $140.14 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $142.75. The company has a market cap of $427.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.72.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

