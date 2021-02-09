Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA is engaged in the distribution and production of food items and fast moving consumer goods through its retail and wholesale operations in Portugal and Poland. The Company carries its operations through its distribution, manufacturing and service segments. It operates mini-hyper and hypermarkets, supermarkets and cash and carry outlets, food service platforms and also manufactures margarines, soups, savory products, ice tea and cooking oils. The Company also represents and caterers products ranging from cosmetics to chocolates, ice-creams and confectionaries. It is also engaged in the development of a chain of coffee kiosks and restaurants. Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS JRONY opened at $31.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.79. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.53. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 52-week low of $29.25 and a 52-week high of $37.23.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

JerÃ³nimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,002 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 28 pharmacies and 245 drugstores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 616 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

