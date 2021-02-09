Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Lear Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LEA)

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lear in a report released on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now forecasts that the auto parts company will earn $3.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lear’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.91 EPS.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.19. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Lear from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lear in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Lear from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price target on shares of Lear in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.47.

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $160.06 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.72. Lear has a fifty-two week low of $63.20 and a fifty-two week high of $170.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lear in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Lear by 50.5% during the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Lear by 25.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,085 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.