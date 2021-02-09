Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Corteva, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CTVA)

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Corteva in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the company will earn $1.90 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Corteva’s FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.83.

NYSE CTVA opened at $43.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.18, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva has a twelve month low of $20.38 and a twelve month high of $44.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.44.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

In related news, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 26,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $970,069.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $328,982.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,386.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Corteva in the third quarter valued at approximately $337,375,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Corteva by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,689,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,299,000 after purchasing an additional 249,837 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Corteva by 1.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,966,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,077,000 after purchasing an additional 53,204 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Corteva by 60.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,370,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Corteva by 141.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,325,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,885 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

