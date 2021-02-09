Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Vale in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vale’s FY2025 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. HSBC boosted their price target on Vale from $14.75 to $17.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Vale from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.98.

Vale stock opened at $17.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.64. Vale has a one year low of $6.49 and a one year high of $19.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VALE. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,270,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,363,000 after acquiring an additional 7,599,558 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,858,000. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,022,000. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

