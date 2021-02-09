Jason Bradley Md Terrell Sells 10,000 Shares of VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Stock

VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) insider Jason Bradley Md Terrell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total value of $53,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,676.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jason Bradley Md Terrell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Jason Bradley Md Terrell sold 10,000 shares of VolitionRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total value of $34,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 17th, Jason Bradley Md Terrell sold 1,571 shares of VolitionRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total value of $5,341.40.

VolitionRx stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.50. 918,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 5.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.67. VolitionRx Limited has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The firm has a market cap of $313.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 1.92.

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. On average, research analysts expect that VolitionRx Limited will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VNRX shares. Aegis increased their price objective on VolitionRx from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Maxim Group started coverage on VolitionRx in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNRX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VolitionRx during the 2nd quarter worth about $535,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of VolitionRx during the 3rd quarter worth about $364,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of VolitionRx by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,872,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,285,000 after purchasing an additional 97,375 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VolitionRx by 328.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 50,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of VolitionRx by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 34,197 shares in the last quarter. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About VolitionRx

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. The company develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers. VolitionRx Limited is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

