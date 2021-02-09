Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG.AX) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.47 (ASX:JHG)

Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG.AX) (ASX:JHG) declared a final dividend on Monday, February 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.4722 per share on Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of A$28.80.

Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG.AX) Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

