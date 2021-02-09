Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,194 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 63.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 29.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 31.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mitchell Jacobson bought 67,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.04 per share, for a total transaction of $5,290,799.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 67,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,290,799.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $71,108.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,882 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,362 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $86.34 on Tuesday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.93 and a 52-week high of $87.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.22 and a 200-day moving average of $74.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $771.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.54 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 12th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSC Industrial Direct currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.88.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

