Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EV. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,268,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,408,000 after acquiring an additional 253,726 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 14,595.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 250,706 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,564,000 after acquiring an additional 249,000 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,537,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,810,000 after acquiring an additional 196,232 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,559,172 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $97,503,000 after acquiring an additional 192,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 266.2% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 247,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,431,000 after acquiring an additional 179,700 shares during the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton Vance alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Eaton Vance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.57.

EV opened at $71.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.52, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23. Eaton Vance Corp. has a 52-week low of $23.59 and a 52-week high of $73.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.73.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $451.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.14 million. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 29.84%. On average, research analysts forecast that Eaton Vance Corp. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Eaton Vance’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Faust, Jr. sold 98,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.66, for a total value of $6,496,137.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.