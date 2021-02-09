Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 1,266 Shares of Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,904 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.18% of Century Bancorp worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Century Bancorp by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.44 per share, for a total transaction of $25,420.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 857,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,146,332.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.21 per share, with a total value of $54,747.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 852,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,663,701.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 5,295 shares of company stock valued at $412,362 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Century Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNBKA opened at $82.50 on Tuesday. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.40 and a 52-week high of $87.37. The company has a market capitalization of $459.36 million, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $35.06 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This is an increase from Century Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

