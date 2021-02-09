Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 2,183 Shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 29,500.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the third quarter worth $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the fourth quarter worth $254,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 6.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 24,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 15.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. 18.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors stock opened at $21.72 on Tuesday. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $21.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.58.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

