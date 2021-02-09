Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Ameren by 23,929.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,014,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,265,000 after buying an additional 1,010,769 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ameren by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,117,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,285,000 after buying an additional 529,345 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ameren by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,151,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,073,000 after buying an additional 277,654 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Ameren by 6,711.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 254,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,155,000 after buying an additional 251,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 398.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 275,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,767,000 after purchasing an additional 219,988 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameren alerts:

Shares of AEE opened at $72.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $58.74 and a 1 year high of $87.65.

In other Ameren news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $491,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised Ameren from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ameren from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.14.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.