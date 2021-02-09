James L. L. Tullis Sells 3,000 Shares of Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Stock

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Director James L. L. Tullis sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,916. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ:XGN traded up $1.05 on Monday, hitting $19.50. The stock had a trading volume of 133,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,534. The stock has a market cap of $246.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 12.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.48. Exagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $22.99.
Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 million. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 29.10% and a negative net margin of 39.49%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exagen Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.
XGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exagen in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Exagen in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.
Exagen Company Profile
Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enable rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).
