James L. L. Tullis Sells 3,000 Shares of Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Stock

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Director James L. L. Tullis sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,916. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:XGN traded up $1.05 on Monday, hitting $19.50. The stock had a trading volume of 133,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,534. The stock has a market cap of $246.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 12.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.48. Exagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $22.99.

Get Exagen alerts:

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 million. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 29.10% and a negative net margin of 39.49%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exagen Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Exagen by 52.7% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 943,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,232,000 after purchasing an additional 325,786 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exagen by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 261,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after buying an additional 38,728 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exagen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,305,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Exagen by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 7,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Exagen by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exagen in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Exagen in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enable rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.