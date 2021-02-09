Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $422.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.04 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY traded down $8.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,624. Jack Henry & Associates has a fifty-two week low of $123.64 and a fifty-two week high of $200.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.44.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JKHY shares. DA Davidson raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $154.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $194.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $133.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.50.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett bought 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $156.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,391,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,681,275.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

